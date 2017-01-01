We combine lead generation with powerful automation to help our clients grow their businesses via outbound sales, at scale.
We use machine learning and artificial intelligence to deliver unbeatable results.
Specify your ideal customer profile(s) and we’ll find verified leads with current and accurate data.
We send emails and triggered follow-ups on behalf of your sales reps. We dynamically optimize each campaign.
We analyze each email response, triage them, set follow-ups and only pass qualified leads to your reps.
We provide full visibility into your audiences and automations. You can also analyze your reps’ performance.
Manage your team with ease. Specify your reps quotas, territories, and working days.
Specify your target industry, company size, job title, technology used, funding raised, and more.
Craft a sequence of emails and follow-ups. Use merge tags to personalize them.
Connect your CRM. Blacklist existing clients and leads to ensure no efforts are duplicated.
We combine software with human intelligence to populate a list of verified leads with current and accurate data gathered from millions of websites and third-party sources.
Our software analyzes over 400M websites, social media feeds, third-party data exchanges, and public databases.
Our highly-trained research contractors enrich prospect data to ensure we get you the highest quality leads.
We empower you to reach and nurture more key decision makers with our scalable, personalized email automation
We automatically send customized emails to key decision makers on behalf of your sales reps.
Our system automatically triggers follow-up emails based on activity and engagement.
Our account-based sales cadences strategically target multiple key decision makers at each account.
Every email response from a lead is analyzed and sorted using human and artificial intelligence.
Out-of-office, bounces, tentative and negative replies are automatically handled and followed up with, as necessary.
Only interested and qualified leads are sent to your sales reps’ inbox, so your team can focus on closing deals.
Growlabs helped us significantly accelerate our inside sales strategy and generated new qualified leads extremely fast
Rich Pearson
SVP of Marketing at Upwork
The results have been transformative, converting more than 10% of our targeted prospects to customers in the first 30 days.
James Gray
Co-founder, CEO of Giving Assistant
Our outbound leads now represent 15% of our revenue, up from 0% last year. Growlabs has been pivotal in achieving this and we expect it to increase to more than 50% next year
Guillaume Decugis
Co-founder, CEO of Scoop.it!