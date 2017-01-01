Accelerate your growth with
outbound sales science

We help sales teams identify, engage, and convert leads faster.

All-in-One Outbound Sales Automation

We combine lead generation with powerful automation to help our clients grow their businesses via outbound sales, at scale. 

We use machine learning and artificial intelligence to deliver unbeatable results.

Lead Generation

Specify your ideal customer profile(s) and we’ll find verified leads with current and accurate data.

Automated Engagement

We send emails and triggered follow-ups on behalf of your sales reps. We dynamically optimize each campaign.

Smart Inbox Filters

We analyze each email response, triage them, set follow-ups and only pass qualified leads to your reps.

Powerful Reporting

We provide full visibility into your audiences and automations. You can also analyze your reps’ performance.

Set up your B2B outbound sales process in less than 15 minutes

Import and set up your sales reps

Manage your team with ease. Specify your reps quotas, territories, and working days.

Define your ideal customer profile(s)

Specify your target industry, company size, job title, technology used, funding raised, and more.

Create email drip campaigns

Craft a sequence of emails and follow-ups. Use merge tags to personalize them.

Sync your CRM data

Connect your CRM. Blacklist existing clients and leads to ensure no efforts are duplicated.

We generate high-quality, targeted leads based on your criteria

We combine software with human intelligence to populate a list of verified leads with current and accurate data gathered from millions of websites and third-party sources.

Our software analyzes over 400M websites, social media feeds, third-party data exchanges, and public databases.

Our highly-trained research contractors enrich prospect data to ensure we get you the highest quality leads.

We send automated emails, with a human touch

We empower you to reach and nurture more key decision makers with our scalable, personalized email automation

Automated emails from your reps

We automatically send customized emails to key decision makers on behalf of your sales reps.

Triggered follow-ups

Our system automatically triggers follow-up emails based on activity and engagement.

Account-based strategy

Our account-based sales cadences strategically target multiple key decision makers at each account.

We analyze responses and only pass qualified leads to your reps

Every email response from a lead is analyzed and sorted using human and artificial intelligence.

Out-of-office, bounces, tentative and negative replies are automatically handled and followed up with, as necessary.

Only interested and qualified leads are sent to your sales reps’ inbox, so your team can focus on closing deals.

Growlabs helped us significantly accelerate our inside sales strategy and generated new qualified leads extremely fast

Rich Pearson
SVP of Marketing at Upwork

The results have been transformative, converting more than 10% of our targeted prospects to customers in the first 30 days.

James Gray
Co-founder, CEO of Giving Assistant

Our outbound leads now represent 15% of our revenue, up from 0% last year. Growlabs has been pivotal in achieving this and we expect it to increase to more than 50% next year

Guillaume Decugis
Co-founder, CEO of Scoop.it!

Get started with outbound sales science today

